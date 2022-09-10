Feds Cooked Up Detailed Propaganda Plan to Push COVID Shots, Documents Reveal | 7 Oct 2022 | Judicial Watch announced this week that it received 249 pages of records from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) detailing the extensive media plans for a propaganda campaign to push the COVID-19 vaccine. The records were received in response to an August 2021 Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit filed after HHS failed to respond to an April 19, 2021, request for records related to the Biden HHS "COVID-19 Community Corps" program (Judicial Watch v. HHS No. 1:22-cv-02315). Judicial Watch is asking for all records regarding the application process; all organizations asking to be chosen to participate; all grants and all communications of representatives of the HHS regarding the program. The newly released records include a document titled "PEC [Public Education Campaign] Plan April 19 -- May 31 [2021]," which includes (pages 30-34) the following media plans and action items: Major [public education] projects in April: Vaccine engagement package to all entertainment talent and management agencies. --Vaccine engagement package to all media companies and show producers. --Outreach to major culture event producers.