Feds investigating alleged illegal donations to Collins's re-election bid | 18 May 2021 | The FBI is investigating what it describes as a massive scheme to illegally finance Sen. Susan Collins's 2020 re-election bid, Axios has learned. A recently unsealed search warrant application shows the FBI believes a Hawaii defense contractor illegally funneled $150,000 to a pro-Collins super PAC and reimbursed donations to Collins's campaign. There's no indication that Collins or her team were aware of any of it. Collins helped the contractor at issue, then called Navatek and since renamed the Martin Defense Group, secure an $8 million Navy contract before most of the donations took place. Former Navatek CEO Martin Kao was indicted last year for allegedly bilking the federal government of millions in coronavirus relief loans.