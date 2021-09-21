Feds releasing 'numerous' migrants far from southern border in 'catch and release' system 'on a grander scale' --ICE HQ using 'fear and intimidation' to make field offices release migrants deep into US, former official says | 21 Sept 2021 | Amid a crushing wave of migrants rushing the United States' southern border, overwhelmed U.S. immigration agencies are releasing "numerous" migrants not just in southern cities, but deep into the interior of the country in a revolving-door system some are concerned is giving aliens a free pass into the U.S. With destinations like Chicago, Denver, Minneapolis, New York City, Yakima, Wash., and Harrisburg, Pa., U.S. government-contracted planes transport migrants from the border and into the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field offices around the country. These migrants are often later released from these destinations. These flights are made by iAero Airways, which is a major government contractor... The migrants released into the U.S. after taking these flights add up to at least tens of thousands of individuals.