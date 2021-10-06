Feds subpoena top Cuomo aides over nursing home policy, COVID book | 7 June 2021 | Federal investigators have sent out subpoenas to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's top aides, seeking information pertaining to his nursing home policies in his $5.1 million $5.1 million pandemic memoir, The Wall Street Journal reported late Monday. The report said the Brooklyn US Attorney's office has asked for documents including contracts and other materials used to pitch the book, American Crisis, to publishers. According to the Journal, the subpoenas were sent last month to people involved in early edits of the poor-selling tome -- including state officials.