Feds weigh charges against Hunter Biden, outcome of years-long case could be 'imminent' - source | 6 Oct 2022 | Federal investigators are weighing whether to charge Hunter Biden with various tax and foreign lobbying violations, false statements and more, with a former official telling Fox News that an outcome to the case could be "imminent." Fox News first reported in July that the federal investigation into Joe Biden's son had reached a "critical stage." Hunter Biden has been under federal investigation since 2018. The investigation is being conducted by Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss, a prosecutor appointed by former President Donald Trump. Fox News reported in July that the federal grand jury looking into Hunter Biden's business dealings wrapped up its latest term in June and expired. A source, at the time, said no charges had been filed.