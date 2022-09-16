Fetterman cast lone vote in failed bid to free man convicted of murdering woman with scissors; DA speaks out --'He had a predetermined agenda,' District Attorney Matt Weintraub says of Fetterman | 16 Sept 2022 | Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. and Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman last year cast the lone vote in a failed bid to commute the sentence of a man convicted of murdering a woman with a pair of scissors. The district attorney in the case alleged during an interview with Fox News Digital on Thursday that Fetterman "had a predetermined agenda" to get the man released, and that he tried to use his power as chair of the state's Board of Pardons to substitute the "power of the jury and the criminal justice system." John David Brookins was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison in 1992 for the 1990 killing of his girlfriend's mother, Sharon Ginsberg, who was found with a pair of large scissors lodged in her chest.