Fifth journalist in two months killed in Afghanistan | 01 Jan 2021 | Unidentified gunmen have shot and killed an Afghan journalist, a local spokesperson said Friday, the fifth journalist to be killed in the country in the past two months. According to The Associated Press, Bismillah Adil Aimaq was driving near Feroz Koh, the provincial capital of Ghor, traveling home after a visit with family in a nearby village. Arif Abir, the governor's spokesman, said that gunmen then opened fire on the vehicle, killing Aimaq. Abir added that others that others in the vehicle, including Aimaq's brother, were unharmed in the attack.