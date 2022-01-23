'The Final Variant Is Tyranny': Thousands of anti-vaccine mandate protesters flaunt mask rules to descend on D.C. --A crowd of up to 20,000 gathered in Washington DC Saturday to protest ongoing vaccine mandates, including those in the Capitol. "Americans want democracy back, and this rally is a demand to get their democracy back," keynote speaker Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., said. | 23 Jan 2022 | Thousands gathered in Washington D.C. - a city that mandates vaccines - for a "Defeat the Mandates" protest, with protesters blaring ballads by Meat Loaf... Robert F. Kennedy and Informed Consent Action Network founder Del Bigtree were among big names who addressed the rally Sunday morning. Around 20,000 people were expected to attend the demonstration. "Americans want democracy back, and this rally is a demand by Americans to get their democracy back," Kennedy said of the rally, according to WUSA9. Kennedy compared the plight of the vaccine-adverse to that of Anne Frank on Sunday, saying, "Even in Hitler's Germany, you could hide in the attic like Anne Frank did."