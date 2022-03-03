Breaking: Fire Breaks Out at the Six-Reactor Zaporozhskaya Nuclear Power Plant --A firefight has been reported near Zaporozhskaya nuclear power plant near Energodar | 4 March 2022 | A fire has broken out on Friday morning at the six-reactor Zaporozhskaya NPP, which local Ukrainian authorities have blamed on shelling by Russian troops. Moscow had informed the international nuclear authorities on Monday that Russian forces had secured the territory around the plant and it was operating normally. The plant is "on fire," Energodar Mayor Dmitry Orlov claimed on his Telegram channel, blaming "continuous enemy shelling of buildings and units of the largest nuclear power plant in Europe." He did not give details as to which buildings might be on fire or whether there was any danger to the reactors. The six-reactor nuclear power plant is Ukraine's largest. The territory around it came under control of Russian troops on Monday, Moscow informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), adding that the plant staff continued their "work on providing nuclear safety and monitoring radiation in normal mode of operation. The radiation levels remain normal."