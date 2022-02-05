Another food-processing facility taken out to hasten the destruction of the U.S. from within: Fire damages food processing plant in northwest Fresno --Hours later, firefighters responded to an ammonia leak at the same building. | 2 May 2022 | An investigation is underway to determine what sparked a fire at a food processing plant in northwest Fresno. The fire broke out at the Saladino's plant on Shaw Avenue and Golden State Boulevard Sunday night. Several employees were evacuated from the building while firefighters put out the flames... Hours later, firefighters responded to an ammonia leak at the same building.