Fire extinguished at key Ukrainian nuclear plant --A massive blaze hit Zaporozhskaya Nuclear Power Plant’s training facility on Thursday | 4 March 2022 | Firefighters successfully extinguished a massive fire at the six-reactor Zaporozhskaya Nuclear Power Plant in Energodar, southwestern Ukraine, local emergency services announced early on Friday. "At 6:20 [local time], the fire in the training facility of Zaporozhskaya Nuclear Power Plant in Energodar was extinguished. There are no victims and casualties," reported the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on their official Facebook page. It was earlier reported that the massive fire had been localized in an area of 2,000 square meters. The fire at Zaporozhskaya Nuclear Power Plant broke out Thursday night at the training facility situated next to the station.