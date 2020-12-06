Fired State Dept. watchdog Steve Linick probed for possible press leaks | 12 June 2020 | Fired State Department watchdog [sic - deep-state dirt-bag] Steve Linick was the subject of a major investigation when he was ousted last month, accused of repeatedly sending classified information to his personal email account -- which sparked fears he was leaking sensitive information to the press, The Post has learned. After he was dismissed by President Trump on May 15 at the urging of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, congressional Democrats claimed that Linick was fired because he had launched a probe into whether Pompeo and his wife were misusing State Department resources. But a tranche of documents obtained by The Post reveals Linick was being investigated by the Department of Defense as part of a probe related to alleged leaks of sensitive information to journalists, including a draft evaluation of the department's top Iran official, Brian Hook. Furthermore, Rep. Eliot Engel (D-NY), chairman of the powerful Foreign Affairs Committee, ignored repeated offers from Pompeo and top aides at the department to testify and explain why Linick was fired.