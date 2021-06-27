Fired Winnipeg lab scientist listed as co-inventor on two Chinese government patents --The federal Public Servants Inventions Act says a government employee cannot file a patent outside the country without the minister's permission | 13 June 2021 | The high-profile scientist who was fired from Canada's top infectious disease lab collaborated with Chinese government scientists on inventions registered in Beijing, but closely related to her federal job, intellectual property documents indicate. Xiangguo Qiu, who's also under investigation by the RCMP, is listed as an inventor on two patents filed by official agencies in China in recent years. Qiu was a long-time federal civil servant when the patents were registered in 2017 and 2019 for innovations related to the Ebola and Marburg viruses, key focuses of her work at Winnipeg's National Microbiology Laboratory. Qiu's ouster from the lab remains cloaked in mystery and has been the subject of ongoing debate in Parliament, as opposition parties try, largely in vain, to obtain information on why she and husband Keding Cheng -- another scientist at the lab -- were let go. Qiu had extensive dealings with China and Chinese scientists in recent years, including repeated trips to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, a "level-four" disease lab like Winnipeg's.