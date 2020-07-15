Firefighters enter fourth day battling blaze aboard USS Bonhomme Richard | 15 July 2020 | Firefighters continued to battle back the flames aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard four days after an explosion on board injured at least 34 sailors and nearly a dozen civilians. The amphibious assault ship was docked at Naval Base San Diego when the blaze broke out onboard Sunday morning. Sailors were responding to the fire when the vessel was rocked by an internal explosion around 8:30 a.m., according to Rear Adm. Philip Sobeck, commander of Expeditionary Strike Group Three. The Bonhomme Richard is one of the ships under his supervision.