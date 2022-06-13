Firefighters Struggle as Junkyard Tesla Bursts Into Flames Three Weeks After Crash --It took the firefighters "a significant amount of time, water, and thinking outside the box to extinguish," the SMFD wrote in a Facebook post of the junkyard Tesla fire. | 13 June 2022 | Putting out a Tesla fire once is one thing. Putting out a Tesla fire that kept reigniting three weeks after it was taken to the junkyard is another entirely. As Sacramento's KCRA reports, the Tesla blaze was a first for the city's firefighting department, and a confusing first at that -- both because water alone wouldn't put out the battery fire, and because the car had been sitting in a junkyard for three weeks, which would random a conventional gas-powered automobile absolutely inert. In a tweet that included video of the fire, the Sacramento Metro Fire District said that the Tesla was sitting in a junkyard when they were called to the scene, and although the department's crews "knocked the fire down," it kept on reigniting.