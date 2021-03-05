Firm Overseeing Arizona Election Audit Says Court Released Security Plan to Public | 2 May 2021 | The Florida-based firm that's overseeing the 2020 election audit in Arizona's largest county on April 30 claimed that a court released its security plan to the public, despite knowing it was meant to be shielded from public view. Cyber Ninjas submitted a slew of documents to the Maricopa County Superior Court in response to a recent ruling by Judge Daniel Martin, who rejected an attempt to file the documents under seal because of their sensitive nature and ordered them filed by noon local time on April 29. But even the plaintiffs in the case, the Arizona Democratic Party, agreed that one exhibit, which gave an overview of the security for the audit, should be withheld from the public.