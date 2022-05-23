First case of monkeypox confirmed in Scotland as contact tracing gets underway | 23 May 2022 | The first case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Scotland, as a further 56 were identified in England, bringing the UK total to 57. Public Health Scotland (PHS) said the Scottish case has been taken into hospital in line with protocols, and is being treated. Contact tracing has begun and contacts of the case will be offered a vaccine. Scotland has ordered a "small" supply of vaccine to be held in Glasgow and Edinburgh, PHS said, while plans are made for drawing more from UK stocks once a larger storage site is found.