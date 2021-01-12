First confirmed U.S. case of omicron variant brought to California by fully vaccinated traveler | 1 Dec 202 1 | Fox News has confirmed that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has identified the first case of the omicron COVID-19 variant in the U.S. "The California and San Francisco Departments of Public Health have confirmed that a recent case of COVID-19 among an individual in California was caused by the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529)," the CDC wrote in a Wednesday statement. The agency explained that the individual was a traveler who returned from South Africa on Nov. 22, 2021. "The individual, who was fully vaccinated and had mild symptoms that are improving, is self-quarantining and has been since testing positive. All close contacts have been contacted and have tested negative," the CDC noted.