On first day of virtual Congress, more than 70 Democrats stayed home | 27 May 2020 | The House met for the first time Wednesday under new rules permitting proxy voting. Nearly one-third of the Democratic caucus stayed home. According to the House clerk, more than 70 Democrats assigned another 40 lawmakers to vote for them by proxy, which is now permitted under a rule change passed by the Democratic majority earlier this month in response to the coronavirus outbreak. The first vote by proxy took place hours after House Republicans condemned the new rule in a press conference and a day after they filed a lawsuit in federal court to block it... Democrats stood in the well of the chamber and announced their votes for absent members, all of whom cited the pandemic for their absences. "I inform the chair that Mr. Price will vote yea," Rep. G.K. Butterfield, a North Carolina Democrat, said, voting for Rep. David Price, also of North Carolina. Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia voted for himself and eight fellow Democrats in favor of the bill.