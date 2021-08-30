First death from Hurricane Ida; power out across New Orleans --Hundreds of flights have been canceled Sunday and Monday at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport | 29 Aug 2021 | Hurricane Ida blasted ashore Sunday as one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S., knocking out power to all of New Orleans, blowing roofs off buildings and reversing the flow of the Mississippi River as it rushed from the Louisiana coast into one of the nation's most important industrial corridors... Ida -- a Category 4 storm -- hit on the same date Hurricane Katrina ravaged Louisiana and Mississippi 16 years earlier, coming ashore about 45 miles (72 kilometers) west of where Category 3 Katrina first struck land. Ida's 150-mph (230 kph) winds tied it for the fifth-strongest hurricane to ever hit the mainland U.S.