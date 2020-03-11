In First Republican Presidential Endorsement In 48 Years, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Endorses Trump | 01 Nov 2020 | The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette endorsed President Donald Trump three days before the election Saturday in the paper's first Republican presidential endorsement since 1972. "We share the embarrassment of millions of Americans who are disturbed by the president's unpresidential manners and character," the paper's editorial board wrote, before adding, "But he gets things done." The Pennsylvania paper emphasized Trump’s accomplishments on the economy and trade while lauding the president for keeping his promise to appoint originalist judges. "Under Donald Trump the economy, pre-COVID, boomed, like no time since the 1950s. Look at your 401(k) over the past three years. Unemployment for Black Americans is lower than it has ever been, under any president of either party," the editors explained. "Under Mr. Trump, our trade relationships have vastly improved and our trade deals have been rewritten. Thanks to him, middle America is on the map again and the Appalachian and hourly worker has some hope."