First Texas bus drops off migrants blocks from U.S. Capitol in D.C. | 13 April 2022 | A bus from Texas arrived in Washington, D.C., Wednesday morning, transporting dozens of illegal immigrants as part of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's new plan to counter federal immigration policies during an ongoing border crisis. Abbott announced last week that he was directing the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to transport migrants released from federal custody in Texas to the nation's capital and other locations outside his state. The bus pulled up at approximately 8 a.m. local time, blocks away from the U.S. Capitol building.