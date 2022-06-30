'First-Year Law Student' Could Have Discredited Hutchinson - Megyn Kelly | 30 June 2022 | Legal experts have rejected the House Jan. 6 Select Committee hearings for lacking balance or cross-examination, but Megyn Kelly took it to another level in her rebuke, saying even a "first-year law student" could have discredited Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony. "A first-year law student could have driven a truck through the holes in that testimonial," Kelly, who has a Juris Doctorate legal degree, said Thursday on The Megyn Kelly Show. "Unfortunately, none was present [Tuesday], never mind a full-fledged lawyer presenting Donald Trump's defense or even just pressing the witness on certain problems with her testimony." Kelly punched holes in Hutchinson's Tuesday hearing claims, noting she was presenting hearsay of what she "overheard" and being "in the vicinity of a conversation," repeatedly saying to the committee she heard "something to the effect of." "Her memory appeared to be rather shaky," Kelly continued.