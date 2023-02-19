Five-acre plastic plant pots warehouse in Florida catches fire, releasing fumes similar to those at Ohio train derailment site | 17 Feb 2023 | Just days after a Norfolk Southern freight train carrying vinyl chloride and other hazardous chemicals derailed and suffered a "controlled explosion," a massive five-acre plastic plant pot warehouse caught fire in Kissimmee, Fla. The nursery supply company initially lost about two acres' worth of plastic planters that were set ablaze in the inferno before the entire five acres went up in smoke. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. ...Someone else who looked up the types of pots Nursery Supplies manufacturers and sells observed that they are used by many to grow food, which means this could be another attack on Americans' food sovereignty. "I have their site pulled up now and it looks like they make the type of pots, trays, etc., that you buy for food and flowering plants in the spring," this person wrote.