Fleeing by the Dozen: Kamala's Chief of Staff Becomes 12th Aide to Ditch Scandal-Plagued Veep | 22 April 2022 | Kamala Harris's chief of staff Tina Flournoy will become the latest aide to leave her office, the Washington Post reported Thursday. Flournoy is the 12th--and the highest-ranking--Harris adviser to walk away from the White House, following her deputy chief of staff, national security adviser, and communications director, among others. Former staffers describe working for Harris as so "toxic" and "abusive" that they are "terrified at the thought of her becoming president," the Washington Free Beacon reported last year.