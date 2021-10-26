Floating Time Bomb? Cargo Ship Leaking Flammable, Toxic Gas Catches Fire Off Washington Coast | 24 Oct 2021 | Fears of a major disaster are rising as fire rages aboard a massive container ship now drifting in the waters between the state of Washington and the British Columbian city of Victoria. Ten containers are burning, according to the Canadian Coast Guard, which said the fire was continuing to spread, according to NBC. Two containers are carrying around 57 tons of xanthates, a chemical used in mining.