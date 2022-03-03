Flooded Australian towns brace for more rains, several people still missing | 4 March 2022 | Australian authorities on Friday warned of more rains over the weekend in several flooded regions in the country's east, likely hampering relief efforts as defence personnel try to reach worst-hit towns cut off by days of downpours. A wild weather system that dumped more than a year's worth of rainfall over a week in several places in southern Queensland and northern New South Wales brought widespread destruction, leaving thousands of people displaced and sweeping away property, livestock and roads. Thirteen people have been killed since the deluge began.