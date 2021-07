Florida congressman says he has COVID despite being vaccinated | 19 July 2021 | A Florida congressman has contracted COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated against the deadly virus. Republican Rep. Vern Buchanan -- who represents Florida’s 16th Congressional District, including Sarasota -- revealed his diagnosis in a statement Monday, saying he was screened after experiencing "very mild" flu-like symptoms. He’s now quarantining at home, he said.