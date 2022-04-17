Florida Department of Education Rejects 54 Math Textbooks for 'Attempting to Indoctrinate Students' With Critical Race Theory, Common Core | 16 April 2022 | The Florida Department of Education has rejected 54 math textbooks for next school year due to "attempts to indoctrinate students." The math texts reportedly contained references to Critical Race Theory, Common Core, and "social emotional learning." "It seems that some publishers attempted to slap a coat of paint on an old house built on the foundation of Common Core, and indoctrinating concepts like race essentialism, especially, bizarrely, for elementary school students," said Governor Ron DeSantis... According to a press release from the department, "41 percent of the submitted textbooks were impermissible with either Florida's new standards or contained prohibited topics - the most in Florida's history."