Florida diner that told Biden supporters to eat elsewhere becomes so popular it runs out of food --Donations and customers have been flocking to the diner since the sign was posted | 3 Sept 2021 | A Florida diner that posted a sign telling Biden supporters to take their business "elsewhere" was forced to temporarily close after not having enough food to meet a surge in demand. The DeBary Diner, located in DeBary, Florida, and owned by Angie Ugarte, was closed on September 2 after running out of food following a surge in demand after a sign was posted on the front door slamming Biden's chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal and telling his supporters to take their business somewhere else, according to the West Volusia Beacon... Several military veterans descended upon the diner to express their support for the sign Ugarte had posted.