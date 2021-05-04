Florida emergency as phosphate plant pond leak threatens radioactive flood --'No longer safe to be anywhere near Piney Point', says official --Millions of gallons of wastewater contain radium and uranium | 03 April 2021 | The governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, declared a state of emergency on Saturday after a significant leak at a large pond at the old Piney Point phosphate mine threatened to burst a system that stores water polluted with radioactive materials. Officials ordered more than 300 homes evacuated and closed off a highway near the large reservoir in the Tampa Bay area north of Bradenton. Residents who live around the Piney Point reservoir received an alert via text saying to leave the area immediately because the collapse was "imminent". Authorities expanded the evacuation area later Saturday to include more homes, but said they were not planning to open shelters.