Florida Gov. DeSantis Announces He Is Permanently Banning Covid Mandates, Banning Gain-Of-Function Research | 14 May 2023 | Governor Ron DeSantis has announced that he is permanently banning Covid mandates in schools and businesses in the State of Florida. These new measures aim to protect Florida residents from the authoritarian rules and regulations that were imposed nationwide during the pandemic. One of the key bills focuses on preserving individual freedom and solidifies the safeguards that were implemented in the Sunshine State over the past two years. Notably, the legislation permanently prohibits vaccine mandates, ensuring that residents have the autonomy to make their own healthcare decisions. DeSantis noted that Florida schools will not be allowed to mandate Covid shots, nor can the workplace require vaccine passports.