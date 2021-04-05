Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to sign bill banning social media 'deplatforming' | 1 May 2021 | Social media companies would be unable to permanently kick people off their platforms under a tough new Florida law. The bill, passed by the GOP-dominated state Legislature Thursday and awaiting Gov. Ron DeSantis's signature, would make it a crime to remove state political candidates from Twitter and Facebook, and would mete out penalties of $250,000 a day for any statewide candidate who is deplatformed. Removing more local candidates would cost the company $25,000 a day. The bill also requires tech companies to give users seven days notice that they are at risk of being banned and offer them the opportunity to correct the issue.