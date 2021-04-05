Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspends all local COVID emergency orders | 3 May 2021 | Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday ordered all COVID-19 emergency mandates issued by local governments to be immediately lifted. DeSantis said he signed the executive order because it was the "evidence-based thing to do," the Orlando Sentinel reported. The order is to "bridge the gap" until a new law takes effect on July 1 that gives the governor the power to overrule cities and counties in the Sunshine State, he said.