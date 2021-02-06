Florida governor bans biological men from women's sports | 1 June 2021 | Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill on June 1 that bans biological men and boys from competing in women's and girls' sports. The governor believes that the legislation will ensure fairness for female athletes. The signed bill, SB 1028, applies to public high school and public universities in the state. The new law defines an athlete's gender as the sex listed on their birth certificate. Furthermore, students can now sue educational institutions that violate this law.