Florida Governor Calls for Special Session to Counter Vaccine and Mask Mandates | 21 Oct 2021 | Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Oct. 21 called for a special legislative session to consider bills countering vaccine and mask mandates. The move follows a series of CCP virus vaccine mandates imposed by the administration of President Joe Biden. This does not sit well with the Florida Governor, and he has "had enough" of federal interference into state business, Christina Punshaw, Press Secretary told the Epoch Times. The legislative proposals include the provision of reemployment assistance to people who are fired due to failure to comply with an employer's vaccine mandate. Under another proposal, Floridians who have an adverse reaction to a vaccine would be eligible for workers' compensation.