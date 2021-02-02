Florida Governor DeSantis to Penalize Big Tech Companies for Unlawful Practices | 02 Feb 2021 | Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the consequences that big tech companies like Facebook, Twitter, and Google will face if they violate the privacy of Floridians and interfere with citizens’ access to candidates during an election. The Republican governor criticized the manipulation of news and censorship of certain individuals while detailing the new legislation's harsh penalties during a press conference from the Florida Capitol on Tuesday. "Floridians should have the privacy of their data and personal information protected, their ability to access and participate in online platforms protected, and their ability to participate in elections free from interference from big tech protected," said DeSantis. He said that over the years, "these platforms have changed from neutral platforms that provided Americans with the freedom to speak to enforcers of preferred narratives. Consequently, these platforms have played an increasingly decisive role in elections and have negatively impacted Americans who dissent from orthodoxies favored by the Big Tech cartel."