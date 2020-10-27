Florida to investigate all COVID-19 deaths after questions about 'integrity' of data | 21 Oct 2020 | Florida, which has reported the deaths of more than 16,400 people from COVID-19, now says the public may not be able to trust any of those numbers. The state Department of Health on Wednesday ordered an investigation of all pandemic fatalities, one week after House Speaker Jose Oliva slammed the death data from medical examiners as "often lacking in rigor" and undermining "the completeness and reliability of the death records." In a news release, officials highlighted concerns about 95 deaths reported to the state on Tuesday... The issue involves numerous other counties, such as the new report of a 58-year-old Miami-Dade woman who tested positive June 23 and died Oct. 6.