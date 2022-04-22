Florida Lawmakers Remove Big Tech Exemption for Theme Parks, Disney | 21 April 2022 | The Florida legislature passed a bill Thursday that removes Walt Disney Company’s exemption from a Florida law that aims to hold Big Tech accountable. The Florida House approved the bill 70 to 38 amid chaos and yelling from Democrats who protested the redistricting bill lawmakers passed minutes prior to that vote. State Senators approved the bill 24 to 15 Wednesday. Florida lawmakers passed legislation (S.B. 7072) in 2021 that requires social media companies to be transparent about their content moderation practices and attempts to stop companies from more easily silencing viewpoints on social media. Under the law, technology companies cannot de-platform Floridian political candidates and Floridians can sue if social media companies violate the law.