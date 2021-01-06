Florida manatees are dying at an alarming rate --'They listened to anti-manatee groups and prematurely took manatees off the endangered species list.' | 1 June 2021 | A high number of manatee deaths in Florida have environmental groups on high alert. From the beginning of the year through May 21, 2021, 749 manatee deaths were recorded by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. In 2018, a record-high of 804 manatee deaths were reported, with 2021 on track to surpass that. Conservationists have pointed to the mass loss of seagrass, a main food source for manatees, leading to their starvation.