Florida Officials Looking Into Allegations of Widespread Ballot Harvesting Operation --Democrat blows the whistle in a sworn affidavit | 28 Oct 2022 | The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is considering investigating an alleged long-running and widespread ballot harvesting operation among black communities in the central part of state. Law enforcement officials are considering probing the matter on the recommendation of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's new election crimes unit, the Office of Election Crimes and Security (OECS), officials confirmed. DeSantis's new election crimes body was established this year in an effort to hold individuals in the state accountable for voter fraud. Law enforcement officials confirmed they are looking into the matter in an emailed statement to The Epoch Times.