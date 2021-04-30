Needs to go nation-wide: Florida passes bill prohibiting social media companies from banning politicians | 30 April 2021 | The Florida House and Senate voted this week to pass legislation that would prohibit social media companies from banning politicians. Fines for social media companies that try to ban politicians from their platforms could add up to $250,000 a day for statewide politicians and $25,000 a day for other elected officials, the Sun-Sentinel reported. The bill, which still allows for politicians to be suspended for two weeks and for individual posts to be taken down if they violate the company's policies, is now headed to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. DeSantis has previously spoken highly of the bill and is expected to sign it.