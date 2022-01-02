Florida Poll: Joe Biden Trails Hillary Clinton in Primary Race | 1 Feb 2022 | Joe Biden has polled behind Hillary Clinton in a hypothetical Florida Democrat primary, along with trailing former President Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in a Florida general election matchup, a Tuesday Suffolk University/USA Today poll revealed. The poll finds that if Hillary jumped into the 2024 presidential race, she leads Biden in the battleground state of Florida by three points (46-43 percent). If Hillary decides not to run in 2024 and Biden becomes the Democratic nominee, both Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis polled greater than Biden in a head-to-head Florida matchup.