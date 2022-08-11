Florida Rejects DOJ Plan to Place Monitors Inside Voting Locations | 8 Nov 2022 | U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) workers are not allowed inside polling locations, a Florida official has told the agency. Brad McVay, general counsel for the Florida Department of State, told DOJ election official John Russ that Florida law does not permit DOJ monitors to be stationed inside of polling places after the DOJ announced it would monitor compliance with federal voting laws in three Florida counties. "Earlier today, the Florida Department of State received copies of your letters to Miami-Dade and Broward Counties in which you seem to indicate that the Department of Justice will send monitors inside polling places in these counties. We also understand you sent a similar letter to Palm Beach County," McVay wrote in a letter. "But Department of Justice monitors are not permitted under Florida law." Florida law lists people who can enter a polling room or place and DOJ personnel "are not included on the list," McVay said. Florida law lists people who can enter a polling room or place and DOJ personnel "are not included on the list," McVay said.