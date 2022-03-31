Florida Republicans Overtake Democrats in Voter Registration by over 100,000 | 31 March 2022 | Florida Republicans now overtake Democrats in voter registration by over 100,000, Gov. Ron DeSantis's (R) office revealed this week. The governor, who has keenly prioritized personal liberty and parental rights over the last two years, announced in November that the GOP made history, finally overtaking Democrats in the Sunshine State... "There's no beating around the fact this historic gain is because of Governor Ron DeSantis. Florida voters are appreciative of the palpable sense of freedom he has created in our state," Helen Aguirre Ferré, Executive Director of the Republican Party of Florida, said in a statement.