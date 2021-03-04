Florida School Forcing 'Re-Education' on Students Who Don't Want to Wear Masks | 03 April 2021 | Students at Clearwater High School in Florida have been warned that they will be "re-educated" on the importance of wearing a mask if they are seen on school premises not wearing a face covering. An advisory posted on the school's website regarding face mask policy tells students, teachers, staff and any visitors that masks are mandatory on all school property as well as on school buses. The section on "noncompliance" then spells out the punishment for anyone caught flouting the rules. "The wearing of a face covering is a public health issue. Students who do not wear a mask when it is required (or refuse to do so), should first be reeducated on the importance of wearing a mask," states the advisory. "If after reeducation occurs, they still do not comply, the student's administrator should be contacted," it adds, outlining that parents will also be contacted and the student will be forced to switch to online learning if non-compliance continues.