Florida Senate passes 'anti-riot' bill, sends it to DeSantis to sign into law | 15 April 2021 | The Florida Senate on Thursday approved an "anti-riot" bill championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, sending it to him for signature into law over the objections of Democrats and civil rights groups. The hotly debated measure passed 23-17, largely along partisan lines... A new crime of “mob intimidation,” defined as three or more people "acting with a common intent" forcing or threatening to force another person from taking a viewpoint against their will, is created by the bill. It is punishable as a first-degree misdemeanor, and bail is denied until first court appearance for anyone charged with the crime. That provision is in response to videos last summer of anti-police protesters menacing people eating at outdoor restaurants.