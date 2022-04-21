Florida Senate Passes Bill Revoking Disney's Special Self-Governing Power | 21 April 2022 | The Florida Senate passed legislation on April 20 that would remove the special tax district and self-governing status that was granted to Disney as lawmakers have criticized the company for opposing a parental rights bill. The chamber, which was called into a special session by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, passed the bill in a 23-16 vote. The measure would dissolve Disney's special status within Florida, which allows the firm to self-govern its property--including Disney World--around Orlando. Specifically, the measure would dismantle the 50-year-old Reedy Creek Improvement District that allows the corporation to oversee its infrastructure laws, zoning, and even policing. The Republican-led Florida House will now take up the measure.