Florida State Board Sanctions Eight School Districts for Defying Ban on Mask Mandates | 8 Oct 2021 | The Florida Department of Education on Thursday sanctioned eight Florida school districts for defying the state's ban on school mask mandates. School districts in Brevard, Broward, Duval, Hillsborough, Leon, Miami-Dade, Orange and Palm Beach counties now face financial penalties. Commissioner Richard Corcoran reported to the board that none of the eight counties had provided any information proving that they were in compliance with state law before Thursday's meeting. "They can't pick and choose which parts of the law they want to follow," Corcoran said as he was handing out the penalties to the school districts. He also gave the districts 48 hours to amend their policies before the penalties went into effect.