Florida Supreme Court Approves Governor's Request for COVID Shot Investigation | 23 Dec 2022 | Yesterday, the Florida Supreme Court approved Governor Ron DeSantis's request to impanel a grand jury to review evidence to hold COVID-19 injection manufacturers accountable under Florida law. Governor DeSantis held a "Public Health Integrity Committee" live roundtable conference on December 13 with medical professionals and vaccine-injured citizens and announced that the state of Florida is taking action to hold pharmaceutical companies accountable for COVID shot-related injuries and misconduct. DeSantis stated, "In Florida, it is against the law to mislead and to misrepresent, particularly when you're talking about the efficacy of a drug." ...During the conference, Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said that Florida will be increasing surveillance regarding scientific dishonesty and media dishonesty.